TODAY |

Budget 2019 leaks came after Treasury was 'deliberately and systematically hacked'

Breaking
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

Treasury has confirmed in a statement it was the source of National's Budget 2019 leaks today after its "systems were deliberately and systematically hacked".

The Government has contacted the National Party and asked that they release no further material in light of the data breach.

Earlier today the National Party leaked what it claimed were highly secretive details of the Government's wellbeing Budget, due to be delivered on Thursday.

Party leader Simon Bridges said the Government are set to put $1.3 billion into defence, an extra $139 million into forestry, $744 million for District Health Boards, $740 million for international aid.

Confirming the hack this evening Treasury released the following statement:

"Following this morning’s media reports of a potential leak of Budget information, the Treasury has gathered sufficient evidence to indicate that its systems have been deliberately and systematically hacked.

"The Treasury has referred the matter to the Police on the advice of the National Cyber Security Centre.

"The Treasury takes the security of all the information it holds extremely seriously. It has taken immediate steps today to increase the security of all Budget-related information and will be undertaking a full review of information security processes.

"There is no evidence that any personal information held by the Treasury has been subject to this hacking."

Responding to confirmation of the the hack, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said is a statement: "This is extremely serious and is now a matter for the Police".

"We have contacted the National Party tonight to request that they do not release any further material, given that the Treasury said they have sufficient evidence that indicates the material is a result of a systematic hack and is now subject to a Police investigation.

"What New Zealanders care about are the issues that will be dealt with in the Wellbeing Budget on Thursday, and that is what we continue to be focused on."



Simon Bridges won’t say how he got the information.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Bullet holes can be seen in the windows of Fight Club, a Head Hunters base.
Head Hunters' Auckland gang pad riddled with bullets in early morning shooting
2
Thirteen of the injured are children. The attacker is also in a critical condition after stabbing himself.
Two dead, multiple children injured in deadly Tokyo school bus attack
3
Thunder, rain and possible tornadoes forecast for today
4
Benny Haerewa
Man who killed 4-year-old James Whakaruru 20 years ago admits 11 more charges
5
Notorious Australian serial killer Ivan Milat back in prison after hospital visit
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Two men wanted after staff, patrons threatened with guns during robbery of Upper Hutt tavern
01:34
The exchange came as Mr Bridges asked the PM about today's Budget 2019 leak.

'Nasty, nasty,' – Bridges jokingly admonishes Ardern after she makes quip at his expense in Parliament
01:46
It was ordered after allegations women were treated inappropriately by former MP Jami-Lee Ross.

National Party release recommendations of health and safety review
08:42
Vicki Letele's family fought a high profile campaign to get her released on compassionate grounds, and now she wants to change the system.

Corrections failed inmate Vicki Letele as she suffered with cancer, commission finds