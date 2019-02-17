TODAY |

Budget 2019: Government announce new transition service for young people leaving state care

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

The Government has announced a new transition service for young people leaving state care as part of this year's Wellbeing Budget.

The Budget is investing $153.7 million over four years for Oranga Tamariki to build the service, which has been designed to ensure young New Zealanders leaving the care system will be supported as they move to adulthood and independence.

The service was originally proposed in 2015 by the Modernising Child, Youth and Family Panel and is expected to help around 3,000 young people over the next four years.

Minister for Children Tracey Martin said that making the investment now reduced the risk of personal cost to young people and would help break the cycle of families needing state care.

"It is time to recognise the special responsibility we have for the young people leaving the state’s care," Martin said.

"For too long they have been left to fend for themselves with little support, in a way we would never accept for our own children when they leave home.

“For these young people, the transition to adulthood often comes early, abruptly, and with little in the way of a safety net. It has been a huge hole in our system of care that young people didn’t have this support. It’s time to fix that."

The Minister added young people who have been in the care or youth justice systems had had a difficult start to life and it was wrong that support for them ended when they turned 18.

"Nearly 30 per cent of children in care have parents who have also been in care," she said.

"Teenagers leaving care should have the right to expect what any young person would want - knowing there is someone to turn to if they need help; a warm bed to sleep in; some help and encouragement when it is needed."

The service, which will largely be provided by NGOs, iwi and Māori organisations, will launch on July 1.

The new services include:

• 175 new specialist transition support staff by year four providing day-to-day support to individual young people as they transition out of care.

• 60 supported accommodation places by year four for young people who need a stepping stone to make a successful transition to independent living.

• $25 million over four years to support arrangements for young people to continue to live with their caregiver beyond the age of 18.

• $9 million over four years to provide advice and assistance to individual young people transitioning from care to independence, up to the age of 25.

Two other worker's say the toxic culture at Oranga Tamariki is affecting their work.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Residents complain that raucous parties are often held at the park where a man died early this morning.
Police name 'fun-loving, hard-working young man' killed in South Auckland park shooting
2
The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
3
Osei-Nketia, 17, finished his 100m heat in 10.74 seconds in windy and wet conditions in Christchurch.
Teenage sprinting sensation Eddie Osei-Nketia confirmed to represent New Zealand
4
Distraught mum stranded in India waiting on NZ visa for newborn - 'It's really killing us'
5
Experts urge businesses to prioritise employees' wellbeing
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man in serious condition after being stabbed in Christchurch
00:44
The huge marine mammal has been in the harbour for a few days, and today it was especially active.

Southern right whale has risk status lowered but other marine mammals still at risk in DOC's latest report
01:06
After decades of difficulties and depression, Claire Freeman made a major about turn on her wish to live and is now determined to save others’ lives.

Disabled after car crash and previously suicidal, woman now opposes euthanasia law change

Distraught mum stranded in India waiting on NZ visa for newborn - 'It's really killing us'