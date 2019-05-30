Budget 2019 analysis: 1 NEWS’ Jessica Mutch McKay and Simon Dallow break down the numbers Jessica Mutch McKay 1 NEWS Political Editor 1 NEWS SHARE SHARE Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email More From New Zealand Jessica Mutch McKay Wellington Politics Your playlist will load after this ad “It’s about outcomes… The things that this Government have decided that this country has been deficient in,” Dallow said. Source: 1 NEWS More From New Zealand Jessica Mutch McKay Wellington Politics