Budget 2018: Here's what you need to know at a glance

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has revealed the 2018 Budget. Here's what you need to know - at a glance.
*More children to get free GP visits, with the scheme extended to under-14s from under-13s.
*Lower-cost doctors' visits for all Community Services Card holders, making them cheaper by $20 to $30.
*More people eligible for the Community Services Card - extended to anyone living in state housing, receiving accommodation supplement or paying income-related rents.
*6400 more state houses provided over the next four years.
*$750m boost in spending for re-building ageing hospital buildings and facilities.
*About $450m towards new schools, and money to hire another 1500 teachers by 2021.
*Around $300m over four years to police to recruit an extra 920 officers.
*New housing insulation programme providing grants to tens of thousands of low-income families.
*Tribunal set up to resolve outstanding Earthquake Commission and insurance claims.
