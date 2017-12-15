 

Budget 2018 to be delivered on May 17

This year's government budget will be delivered on May 17.

Was Grant Robertson's mini budget a triumph or did it simply fail to deliver?

Source: 1 NEWS

Finance Minister Grant Robertson confirmed the date on Wednesday.

"Work is already well under-way in bringing together the various budget bids from ministers to support the government's priorities for the next three years," he said.

This year's spending plan would have an operating allowance of $2.6 billion per annum. The capital allowance would be $3.4b.

Mr Robertson said the budget would be "a turning point for New Zealand, with policies designed to help close the social and infrastructure deficits which emerged in recent years".

"It became clear during the last years of the previous government that New Zealand's social and infrastructure deficits had widened to such an extent that inequality was growing and not all New Zealanders were sharing in the benefits of economic growth," he said.

