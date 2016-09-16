Budget 2017: Tax thresholds changed - how much extra will you get?

Finance Minister Steven Joyce has announced changes to existing personal tax thresholds that will leave all working Kiwis with more cash in their pocket.



New Zealand currency (file picture). Source: istock.com

The Government has announced a $2 billion per year Family Incomes Package that changes the tax thresholds, Working for Families and the Accommodation Supplement to help Kiwi families get ahead, Finance Minister Steven Joyce says.

Mr Joyce said the changes would benefit around 1.3 million families in New Zealand by, on average, $26 per week.

From April 1 2018, the new tax threshholds will be adjusted as follows:

**Increasing the $14,000 income tax threshold to $22,000, and the $48,000 tax threshold to $52,000.

Current New Zealand tax thresholds for personal income:

10.5%: $0 to $14,000 (to 22,000 from April 1, 2018)

17.5%: $14,001 (22,001 from April 1, 2018) to $48,000 (52,000 from April 1, 2018)

30%: $48,001 (52,001 from April 1, 2018) to $70,000

33% from $70,001

Said Mr Joyce, today: "It is important that Kiwi families directly share in the benefits of New Zealand’s economic growth.

"The Family Incomes Package is carefully designed to especially assist low and middle income earners with young families and higher housing costs."

Other changes include:

*Discontinuing the Independent Earner Tax Credit.

*Increasing the Family Tax Credit rates for young children to the level of those for children aged 16 to 18, while increasing the abatement rate and decreasing the abatement threshold.

*Increasing the Accommodation Supplement maximum amounts, and updates the Accommodation Supplement areas to reflect 2016 rents.

*Increasing the weekly payments of the Accommodation Benefit for eligible Student Allowance recipients by up to $20.

Mr Joyce said, as wages had risen over the last seven years, people on lower and middle incomes had been faced with higher marginal tax rates.

"The Budget 2017 Family Incomes Package will provide better rewards for hard work by adjusting the bottom two tax thresholds and lowering the marginal tax rates for low and middle income earners," Mr Joyce said.