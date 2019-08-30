'Buckle your seat belts' – Dan Corbett warns of cold blast from rare Antarctica stratospheric warming

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett warns a cold blast from rare Antarctica stratospheric warming could impact the country late next week.

Corbett says while this weekend is looking settled over New Zealand, people may want to "buckle their seat belts" because spring could be a bit of a "rollercoaster ride".

"Don't put the thermals away, we've been talking about stratospheric warming above Antarctica.

"As it warms the windflow changes and the vortex begins to wobble like a bowl of jelly," Corbett explained.

This change means cold air could escape from the vortex, heading our way in time for next weekend.

Late last week NIWA forecaster Ben Noll also talked about the rare "Sudden Stratospheric Warming", (SSW) phenomena that may impact us.

"There have only been two of these in New Zealand in recorded times: one in September 2002 and the other in September 2010," Mr Noll said.

A major SSW took place in the northern hemisphere in February of 2018, which led to a series of extreme cold snaps across Europe, with the event dubbed the 'Beast from the East'.