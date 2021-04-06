Bubble quarantine-free travel period for Kiwis ends tonight

The trans-Tasman bubble closes off tonight, as the window for Kiwis to get back without going through MIQ ends.

New Zealand's traffic light system for the trans-Tasman bubble. Source: 1 NEWS

It marks the first suspension to quarantine-free travel from Australia to New Zealand.

The Government gave most Kiwis and people who usually reside in New Zealand a week-long grace period to get back without going through MIQ (with additional restrictions on people from Victoria who have to isolate and get a day three test once they're back).

The cut-off time is 11.59pm today.

Those coming from New South Wales still need to go through MIQ, with an extra 500 spaces opening up for those who need to get home.

The Prime Minister was open to extending the seven-day period given to get people back, but airlines advised Government demand had dropped in the last few days.

The bubble had never been suspended until last Friday - a step above a pause and the highest rank on the bubble traffic light system.

It will remained closed for at least eight weeks, and won't reopen until the Government is comfortable community transmission in Australia is contained.

The bubble first opened in April. Two weeks ago, 1 NEWS reporter Andrew MacFarlane found of the 87 days the bubble had been in operation, it had been partially or completely closed for 71 per cent of that time.

Military and police are being rolled out in the worst Covid-19 spots in Sydney, to ensure compliance with lockdown rules as Delta cases continue to climb.