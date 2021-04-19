TODAY |

Bubble buster: After delay, first quarantine-free flight leaves Sydney for Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

The "glamour" of international travel returned for those heading on the first quarantine-free flight from Australia to New Zealand this morning, with departure delayed over an hour.

After an hour-long delay, JQ201 set off from Australia as the two-way bubble opened for business. Source: Nine

Those aboard Jetstar flight JQ201 had their Sydney Airport experience extended as they waited to depart.

Channel 9 said it was due to an issue with the airbridge. 

It will be the first flight carrying passengers to land in Auckland since the opening of the two-way travel bubble, which means they will not have to spend two weeks in managed isolation as a Covid-19 precaution.

Thousands are expected to cross the Tasman today, both those heading to New Zealand and those going to Australia safe in the knowledge they can return without having to isolate when they get back. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Travel
Transport
Australia
