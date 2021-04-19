Bubble buster: After delay, first quarantine-free flight lands in Auckland from Sydney

The "glamour" of international travel returned for those on the first quarantine-free flight from Australia to New Zealand this morning, with departure delayed over an hour.

Those aboard Jetstar flight JQ201 had their Sydney Airport experience extended as they waited to depart.

Channel 9 said it was due to an issue with the airbridge.

The flight arrived in Auckland shortly after Midday.

It was the first flight carrying passengers to land in Auckland since the opening of the two-way travel bubble, which means they will not have to spend two weeks in managed isolation as a Covid-19 precaution.