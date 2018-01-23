 

'Brutal learning curve' - convicted Rene Naufahu 'relieved' indecent assault prosecution over

Former Shortland Street star Rene Naufahu is "relieved" that his trial for the indecent assault of women in his acting classes is now over, saying "we can all move forward now and heal".

The former Shortland St actor was sentenced over six counts of indecent assault.
Earlier today the 47-year-old actor was sentenced to one year of home detention for six counts of indecent assault.

Judge Judge Ronayne says this was "intimate sexual offending" and that he "groomed" his victims.

In a statement released to the NZ Herald after his sentencing Naufahu called his prosecution a "brutal learning curve".

"To say that this prosecution has been a brutal learning curve, one that has caused me to assess my past professional and personal conduct, would be an understatement.

"But I now realise that my behaviour at that time wasn't always professional and appropriate, even though then I thought it was," part of his statement read.

He went on to say that he accepts he abused his role as acting coach and at times "blurred the lines" between the personal and professional in his acting classes.

"None of us are perfect and there's always room for growth. I have made mistakes and I have learnt from them."

The statement concludes with Naufahu thanking those who supported him during the trial.
 

