Is Bruno Mars coming to New Zealand?

A teaser video posted by Live Nation Australia and New Zealand reveals Bruno Mars could be coming to New Zealand.
Live Nation Australia & New Zealand shared a video from the singer's 24K Magic World Tour last night telling fans to "stay tuned".
The video has already had more than 200,000 views and thousands of fans are commenting their excitement about the possibility of the US hit maker coming here.
Bruno Mars is currently touring in the UK and will make his way to the rest of Europe in May.
