'It brought a tear to my eye' - Historic church finally open again after extensive damage in Christchurch earthquake

One of the country's most iconic stone churches that was badly damaged in the Christchurch earthquakes has been resurrected.

St Cuthbert's church in Governor's Bay has been completely restored and today held its first church service since September 2010.

Parishioner Vivienne Jackson told 1 NEWS, "It just looks so original, standing looking at it finally set back up again actually brought a tear to my eye."

The church is iconic within the community, having been built by the first settlers in 1860 and featuring many famous names within its graveyard.