Brother of missing Christchurch man 'desperate to get him home', disappearance out of character

Alison Pugh 

1 NEWS Reporter

The brother of missing Christchurch builder Michael McGrath is appealing for anyone to come forward who knows anything about his disappearance.

Simon McGrath has made a plea via media today for information about his brother.
Simon McGrath spoke at a media conference today and said his disappearance two weeks ago is completely out of character, and his family are "deeply concerned".

"Michael lived alone, he enjoyed his work as a builder. His family and friends are desperate to get him home," he said.

"We're making this plea for any sightings or activity. Someone might have information that might appear to be trivial, but it may be the piece of the puzzle we need to solve this mystery."

The Halswell home of Michael McGrath, 49, has been examined by police as part of their investigation.
Mr McGrath, 49, hasn't been seen since he disappeared from his Halswell home on May 21.

Police said they're speaking to a number a people in their investigations and that will continue.

Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney today appealed for sightings of Mr McGrath on his mountain bike on May 21.

He said police will be running a large scale "grid-block" search through Halswell this weekend, in the hope of gathering any evidence that may help locate him.

"Michael is missing. Simon and I agree that that's hugely out of character. He is a man of routine. He's a hardworking man. He's reliable. The longer this goes on. The more concerned we become," Mr Sweeney said.

When asked if police still believe Michael is alive, he said "that does the remain the goal. Michael, wherever you are your family would really like to see you".

Yesterday Mr Sweeney said Christchurch police executed search warrants at three different properties.

He also appealed to the public to come forward if they had any sightings of the 49-year-old builder, or his car, which is a blue 1994 Subaru Legacy station wagon, over the dates of May 20, 21, and 22.

Earlier in the week police carried out an extensive search at Mr McGrath's home, as well as another at the home of a prison guard.

loading error

