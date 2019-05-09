Brother of Labour MP Kiri Allan charged with murder of Whanganui woman

TODAY |

The brother of Labour MP Kiri Allan has been charged with the murder of 41-year-old Lorna-Anne Marie Thompson.

Ms Thompson was found dead at a Whanganui address on April 10 after police received information from a concerned person. The two were known to each other.

Fifty-year-old Eric Mete appeared in the Whanganui High Court this morning where his name suppression was lifted. No plea was entered.

Ms Allan spoke to media this morning calling it an “extremely trying time” for her family, but said "our thought and aroha are with the victim and her whānau". 

Mete and Ms Allan were brought up in separate households and towns, "but what I will say is his children are still my nieces and nephews, and at the end of the day, we are whānau".

Ms Allan entered Parliament in 2017 and in her maiden speech spoke of her large family. “I am one of 10 children, from a mixed family that transcends race, class and geography,” she said.

Des Canterbury, who works with the police family harm team, said on behalf of the two families that they have decided to work together.

“They have come together as one family to work through this whole ordeal, that’s what we did today.“

Members of both the victim’s and accused’s whānau prayed and embraced each other outside the courtroom.
 

    Kiri Allan’s oldest brother, Eric Mete, is accused of killing Whanganui’s Lorna-Anne Marie Thompson. Source: 1 NEWS
