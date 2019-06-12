Brother-in-law of hiker found dead in Tararua Ranges talks of family's 'anguish'

The brother-in-law of a hiker found dead in the Tararua Ranges has spoken of his family's "anguish" during the time he was missing and the tragic news of his death.

Wellington man Darren Myers, 49, set off on May 28 for a hike from Levin to Masterton and was expected to arrive home to Karori on June 1.

His body was located in a stream at around 9.30 this morning through an aerial search.

Police say it appears he died in a sudden fall on May 30 and likely didn't suffer.

Mr Myers' brother-in-law, Duncan Styles, told 1 NEWS about the strain his family had been under since he went missing 12 days ago.

"This has been the hardest time of our lives without any doubt," he said. "It has caused the family anguish and distress."

Mr Myers had come to New Zealand around 18 months ago with his family from the UK under the skills shortage programme and was working as a building surveyor in Karori.

He was "really motivated in helping out New Zealand's building crisis", Mr Styles said.

Mr Myers was an experienced hiker and had undertaken many adventures in different countries before his Tararua Ranges hike ended in tragedy.