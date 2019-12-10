Brother gives heartfelt tribute to Whakatāne man who died in White Island tragedy

The brother of Hayden Marshall-Inman has confirmed his brother was among the victims killed when White Island volcano erupted yesterday.

Eight people are still missing, presumed dead after it erupted at 2.11pm authorities said this morning. There were two explosions one after the other in close succession.

Marshall-Inman is from Whakatāne and News.com.au is reporting Mr Marshall-Inman was a tour guide on White Island.

"My bro Hayden Marshall-Inman has passed away doing the one thing he loved," brother Mark Inman wrote on Facebook.

Police have not confirmed his name yet.

"It could be one of the great wonders of the world,'' said Mr Marshall-Inman told the NZ Herald in 2013 about White Island.

"You get to walk right up close to a volcano - one of the most spectacular things mother nature has created.

"I've been out to the island more than 300 times and I still enjoy going out each day."

Authorities today confirmed 47 people from two groups went onto island - of those five have been confirmed dead, 31 are being treated in hospitals throughout the country and eight are still missing. Three people have been discharged from hospital overnight.

Multiple nationalities are involved, including people from New Zealand who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia.

Police told 1 NEWS they are not in any position to confirm the names of the deceased at this stage.