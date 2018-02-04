'The brother that was always there for me' - friends pay tribute to teens who died in Waitakere Ranges flash flood

Friends of two teenage boys who died after they were swept away in flash flooding in Auckland's Waitakere Ranges yesterday have taken to social media to remember them.

A group of five teenage boys were swimming near the Cascade Falls when heavy rain hit and lead to the deaths of the 17-year-old's.

Flash flooding around 4:15pm yesterday caused the group of men, all 17-year-olds to try and get onto some rocks on one side of the stream near Cascade Falls, however police say the water continued to rise and the boys soon were in trouble.

The body of Sosi Turagaiviu, of Massey, was found by a member of the public in the water under a bridge on Bethells Road, near Te Henga Road.

An hour later, around 7.50pm, the body of Mitch Woolley, from Waitakere, was located by search and rescue teams near where the group was swimming.

One friend stated Sosi was a "brother that was always there" for him 24/7.

"RIP to my best friend and my brother," he stated.

"When I got in trouble in the rain you came running in the rain with an umbrella just to see if I was OK.

"The best brother."

Another remembered going on Year 13 camp with Mitch and shared "many laughs" and had "so much fun."

"Fly high, love and prayers go out to the families and friends."

Inspector Fata Willi Fanene, Duty Inspector for Waitakere, said the group decided to get to the other side where their car was parked but three people were swept away in rough conditions.

"One of the teenagers who had got themselves to safety ran to the nearby golf course to call for help," Inspector Fata Willi Fanene explained.

"He had mild hypothermia and was transported to Waitakere Hospital for treatment.

"Police received the call for assistance at 5:15pm, and emergency services, including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, immediately responded.

"One of the trio managed to grab onto a tree on the bank of the stream, and was eventually winched to safety by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter about 7:15pm."

Intense footage supplied to 1 NEWS by the Auckkand Rescue Helicopter Trust shows the rescue helicopter hovering over the river as crew members organise and set up safety equipment to rescue the man.

At around 7.15pm, Pilot Rob Arrowsmith located the man, who was found waste deep in water, unable to move with fast flowing currents on either side of him.

Crewman Ati Wynyard winch-inserted Intensive Care Paramedic Russell "Rusty"Clark into position to extract the man out of the water.

The man suffered multiple abrasions, was cold and fatigued.

"We have been talking to the families of the victims of this tragic incident, and we are ensuring they are supported through what is an incredibly trying time," Inspector Fata Willi Fanene said.

"We are also making sure the three other young men who were caught up in this event are looked after, as this has been a very traumatic experience for them and their families.