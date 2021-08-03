Broken storm pipe leaves Christchurch home in tatters

A deluge overnight has left one Christchurch homeowner with a big clean up ahead, and questions over who is responsible.

Around 40 millimetres of rain fell last night at Christchurch’s Port Hills, leaving Perry Sargentina’s property a sodden mess.

Rain cascades down the cliffs behind it like a waterfall, creating a torrent of destruction by bogging up his backyard and filling the kitchen with muddy water.

“Going to take a bit of work to clean up, that’s for sure,” he told 1 NEWS. “It sure is intense, the water has gone right around the house.”

Firefighters were out this morning digging trenches to help divert the water away, while Sargentina’s been in contact with the council, asking where the water is coming from.

It wasn’t until 1 NEWS raised questions that the council discovered a broken storm pipe could be to blame.

In a statement, it says they are investigating as to whether the pipe is council or privately-owned. Regardless, they're working on a quick fix.

Roughly 40 millimetres of rain fell in the Port Hills overnight, flooding Perry Sargentina's home. Source: 1 NEWS

“We’ll work to fix the pipe as soon as possible if it is our asset, or work with the pipe owners if it’s private to ensure the repair works are done quickly,” they said.