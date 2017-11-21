'Broken hearts' - tributes flow after 17-year-old found dead in central Timaru

Tributes are flowing online for a teenage boy found dead in Timaru’s central business district yesterday.

Police have named him as 17-year-old George Jack Hill.

In a statement, police said his body was found around 2:30am yesterday between buildings on Stafford Street.

On Sunday morning a family member posted on social media that the boy was missing, last seen near the Sail and Anchor Bar.

In a Facebook post yesterday, his brother, Patrick Hill said “it’s with broken hearts that we share with you that our beautiful Gorgeous-George suffered a fatal accident on Saturday night.”

“Thank you to everyone who shared our original post yesterday, the support has been overwhelming,” it said.

The post has been shared nearly two hundred times and more than two hundred people have commented with memories and their condolences.