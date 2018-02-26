 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'It broke me. I didn't want to come back to NZ' - Man deported from Australian home after enduring 10 months detained on Christmas Island

share

Source:

1 NEWS

After 10 months living among the horrific self-harm and despair of Australia's notorious Christmas Island detention centre, Ronald Nielson gave in.

After being held on Christmas Island Ronald Neilson has been deported to NZ, where he knows no one.
Source: Sunday

He signed his deportation papers to New Zealand, a place he barely knew beyond his Maori parents, having spent his whole life on the Gold Coast.

"It's not good mentally Christmas Island. It honestly did, it broke me. I didn't want to come back to New Zealand," told Mark Crysell on TVNZ1's Sunday

It was a desperate choice, forced on him by Australia's controversial deportation laws for residents with serious criminal histories who are foreign citizens.

Born and raised on the Gold Coast to New Zealand parents, Nielson had spent his entire life in Australia, but that didn't necessarily make him a citizen.

Christchurch woman Filipa Payne pays her own way to visit New Zealander’s in the immigration detention centre.
Source: Sunday

The country of his birth detained him on Christmas Island, then deported him, after he'd served time for armed robbery and grievous bodily harm.

He was 17, and it was his first crime.

Where he has landed and is now living, Palmerston North, is a foreign land in every sense.

"I didn't know anyone in New Zealand except for a few people and this wasn't where I wanted to come," he says.

"But this was my choice, this was the only option I had off that island, and sometimes you've got to take it."

"I messed up in the past, I was young, but I was born there, do they not get that. I was born in that country, I see myself as an Australian.

"It was home for me, it is still home."

Christchurch woman Filipa Payne pays her own way to visit New Zealander’s in the immigration detention centre.
Source: Sunday

Three years ago, Neilson spent 10 months in Christmas Island detention centre, alongside asylum seekers, and what he witnessed made him willing to abandon his home.

"I remember this one fella had this razor blade and officers were coming near him and he was saying 'go away, go away' and they kept coming up to him and he just started cutting his head, cutting his body, cutting everywhere, and he was just bleeding everywhere.

"When I see things like that I think 'this guy's doing this to himself, what hope do we have, are we going to end up like him, sitting here for years just wanting to give up on life?'"

Now in Palmerston North, what's hardest is not being able to visit his seriously ill mother on the Gold Coast.

"I try not to get upset," Neilson says.

"It's not like once you get separated and ripped apart form your family and sent to another country that you can just be happy. It's a long process."

But living with his little girl, Brooklyn, has changed his outlook in New Zealand for the better.

"Yeah it's changed a lot for me, makes me do everything for my daughter, provide for her and give her the life that I could never have," Neilson says.

"And wouldn't mind teaching her the Maori language, where she's from, where my family's from.

"Those are the things I never got taught. I was born and raised in Australia and I never had that opportunity so I want to give her that."

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

2
An apartment inside 33 Hunter Street's clock tower is up for rent

Wellington CBD clock tower hides an unusual apartment - and it's yours for $450 a week

3
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

4

Bill English seeking legal advice over newspaper article he says is 'wildly inaccurate and highly defamatory'

5
Frosty the horse was in considerable pain after eye removal surgery, and his head was badly swollen when SPCA inspectors found him.

SPCA's 2017 list of animal cruelty shame released as it appeals for help from public

05:43
After being held on Christmas Island Ronald Neilson has been deported to NZ, where he knows no one.

'It broke me. I didn't want to come back to NZ' - Man deported from Australian home after enduring 10 months detained on Christmas Island

After 10 months living in Australia's notorious Christmas Island detention centre, Ronald Nielson signed his deportation papers to New Zealand - a place he barely knew.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

An All Blacks spokesperson told 1 NEWS this morning one-time Rooster Jimmy Smith's claims are totally incorrect.

St John Ambulance (file picture).

Ambulance allegedly stolen while crew helping patient in Dunedin

Last night the vehicle was stopped by police using road spikes, after it was tracked using its GPS.


Frosty the horse was in considerable pain after eye removal surgery, and his head was badly swollen when SPCA inspectors found him.

SPCA's 2017 list of animal cruelty shame released as it appeals for help from public

The list includes a labrador which starved to death, and duck with its beak blown off with a firecracker and a horse left with a deformed eye.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 