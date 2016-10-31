Broadcaster Toni Street announces she'll be a mum for a third time - this time through surrogacy

Broadcaster Toni Street has revealed that she will be having a third baby in August, this time through a surrogate who's a childhood friend.

The former TVNZ1 Seven Sharp presenter announced the news tonight in an Instagram post.

Street has the auto-immune condition Churg-Strauss syndrome.

"My battle with the auto-immune disease Churg-Strauss means I can't carry another baby myself," she says in the post.

"We're incredibly blessed to have my childhood friend Sophie Braggins carry our precious bundle for us, and to have the unwavering support of her husband Michael."

Street and husband Matt France have two daughters, Juliette (5) and Mackenzie (2).

Street co-hosted Seven Sharp along Mike Hosking, but left the role last year.