Britomart station closed, Auckland commuters facing delays

Some Auckland commuters can expect delays and cancellations following the temporary closure of Britomart Train Station in the CBD due to a track fault.

Auckland Transport says the station is temporarily shut due to a track fault.

Auckland Transport says services travelling to Britomart will be stopping at Newmarket Train Station instead.

The Onehunga line is cancelled between Britomart and Penrose.

An Auckland Transport spokesperson told 1 NEWS the number of commuters affected are in the “low thousands”.

The spokesperson said the number of passengers using public transport is lower than usual because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are replacement bus services from Britomart to Newmarket from stop 1338 on Commerce St between Quay and Tyler St.

