British supermarket chain announces plan to phase out New Zealand lamb

A British supermarket chain is set to phase out New Zealand lamb in order to support local agriculture instead.

The chain, Waitrose, normally tops up its range with New Zealand grown lamb in winter, but has said it will stop doing so next year.

The retailer said it has made the move in an aim to support local produce.

In 2017, Waitrose removed the wording "New Zealand Lamb" from some of its packaging because of pressure from the national farmer's union.