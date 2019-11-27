TODAY |

British supermarket chain announces plan to phase out New Zealand lamb

1 NEWS
A British supermarket chain is set to phase out New Zealand lamb in order to support local agriculture instead. 

The chain, Waitrose, normally tops up its range with New Zealand grown lamb in winter, but has said it will stop doing so next year.

The retailer said it has made the move in an aim to support local produce.

In 2017, Waitrose removed the wording "New Zealand Lamb" from some of its packaging because of pressure from the national farmer's union.

The union had concerns about the impact of Brexit on British farmers.

Officials for Waitrose said the retailer wants to support UK agriculture with the move. Source: Breakfast
