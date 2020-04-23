TODAY |

British newlyweds living and working in NZ stranded in Fiji after Covid-19 derails honeymoon

Source:  1 NEWS

Two British nationals who relocated to New Zealand last year on a 'work to residence' visa are stranded in Fiji, struggling to make it back to New Zealand. 

Abdulla Mohsin and Cathrine David went to the island nation on their honeymoon, but are still trapped there almost two months on. 

"At present we're just left in no man's land," Mr Mohsin told Breakfast. "The British government can't help us and the Kiwi Government that encouraged us to come to New Zealand won't help us because they don't feel we belong there." 

New Zealand
Pacific Islands
Coronavirus Pandemic
Immigration
