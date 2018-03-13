British Government calls for New Zealand to stand firm with them over alleged Russian nerve agent attack in UK

New Zealand has been asked to back the British Government in any action it takes against Russia, who it alleges is behind the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on UK soil.

Helen Smith, Britain's Deputy High Commissioner to New Zealand, addressed media on the issue in Wellington this afternoon.

"If we have not received a clear and coherent response from the Russians by the end of Tuesday UK time we will take this as a signal that this was a deliberate act by the Russian state against the UK and we will consider a full range of measures which might include things like sanctions and expelling diplomats.

"But those will be discussed further by the British Government and British Parliament before any decisions are made," Ms Smith said.

She says the British Government is talking to governments around the world to get their support against a "pattern of Russian aggression".

"We'd certainly be looking not just at a bilateral response but also to what we can do with international partners and through international institutions."