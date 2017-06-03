 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


British and Irish Lions tour highlights need for more accommodation as tourism grows in Christchurch - report

share

Source:

NZN

British and Irish Lions visitors have highlighted a need for more accommodation in Christchurch, the latest tourism figures show.

The British and Irish Lions meet the Barbarians at Toll Stadium in front of more than 20,000 rugby fans.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Nicky Wagner, says the city is back on the itinerary for visitors coming to our shores, which will increase pressure on accommodation.

"With British and Irish Lions fans roaring into Christchurch this weekend, it's a good time to take stock of the local tourism sector," she said.

Counts of visitors through Christchurch Airport show annual numbers are over 500,000 for the first time since 2011.

Total tourism expenditure in the city and region is estimated at $2.3 billion in the 12 months to April 2017.

Capacity at motels and holiday parks are back to pre-quake levels, Ms Wagner said, but hotel bed numbers are still at 56 per cent of 2010 numbers.

She said Christchurch is heading in the right direction and it's up to everyone, from people to government, to support the regeneration.

"It's heartening to see a number of hotels have reopened, two more are in the process of substantial refurbishment or repairs, and new hotels are in the pipeline, such as the Holiday Inn Express on Gloucester Street, scheduled to open next year."

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The connection is being billed as the biggest transport transformation in Auckland since the Harbour Bridge was opened in 1959.

Auckland's Waterview Tunnel set to open early July

00:28
2
'The Jedi' fought all around the world to prove he was ready for the big stage and he didn't disappoint against Dominque Steel at UFC Fight Night Auckland.

LIVE: Dan Hooker enters the UFC octagon on home soil looking to give Auckland crowd a show against Pearson

00:30
3
Peter Burling's men nabbed a 1-0 lead in their qualification final with Sweden.

Team New Zealand take 2-1 lead into tomorrow after Artemis' skipper ends up overboard

00:50
4
After hearing a woman's screams inside a large metal container investigators found a missing woman who had been chained inside for two months by a vicious serial killer

Watch: Chilling moment woman is rescued from shipping container after being imprisoned by serial killer

5
A pilot is injured after crash landing his small plane on an Auckland road.

Pilot left with moderate injuries after light plane crashes on Auckland road

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ