Briscoes reports record $61.3 million annual profit

Briscoe Group coped with a margin squeeze in the latest financial year to deliver a record profit as sales growth continued to underpin earnings.

Briscoes Source: 1 NEWS

Net profit rose to $61.3 million, or 27.3 cents per share, in the 52 weeks ended January 28, from $59.4 million, or 26.5 cents, a year earlier, the Auckland-based company said.

Sales rose 3.5 per cent to $603.1m, offsetting a contraction in gross margin to 40.49 per cent from 41.07 per cent a year earlier.

The company's profit "was a very satisfactory result in what had been a highly challenging year," managing director Rod Duke said.

"The small decrease in gross profit margin was a function of the intense competition across the retail sector and other competing claims on consumers' discretionary spending."

Briscoe signalled another record profit when announcing fourth-quarter sales last month, bolstered by strong revenue gains from its Rebel Sport sporting goods stores.

The board declared a final dividend of 11.5 cents per share, payable on March 29 with a March 26 record date. That takes the annual payment to 19 cents, up from 18 cents per share a year earlier.

The shares, of which Duke owns about 78 per cent, rose 0.3 per cent to $3.68, having increased 6.4 per cent so far this year.

Briscoe recognised an $18.8m gain in the value of equity securities, although that wasn't included in the net profit, and received a $5.2m dividend from its 19.8 per cent stake in Kathmandu Holdings, which reports next week. The outdoor equipment chain's shares rose 3.1 per cent.