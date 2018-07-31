'It brings me great joy' - Te Karere's Scotty Morrison talks about resurgence of Māori language

Breakfast
Winston Peters has doubled down on his prediction for the political careers of Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett, claiming once again they will be "taken out" by their National colleagues as leaders before a round of party "infighting".
Speaking on TVNZ 1's Breakfast on his last day as Acting Prime Minister, Mr Peters replied to National leader Simon Bridges' assertion that the Government was worried about the threat they in Opposition posed.
Today, Mr Peters indeed confirmed he was worried for them "but only in a compassionate sense".
"When I said they were going to come for Paula Bennett I'm talking about my understanding of the National Party of which I was a member before any of those people were, and I know how the modern National Party acts," he said.
"It's not the old National Party, and so I feel sorry for Paula Bennett because they'll take her out, then they'll take out Simon Bridges, and then they'll have a round of internecine fighting which is already there as we speak.
"We all know it, so let's not kid ourselves."
After Mr Peters' original comments on The Nation on Saturday, Ms Bennett had this to say on Twitter.
"In my experience your opponents try to take out one of the strongest - Sorry Winston, you have no idea."
APPROVAL RATINGS
Mr Peters also revealed internal poling the Government had conducted had National below 40 approval points - although he said the data will not be released publicly.
He also took the opportunity to highlight Mr Bridges' preferred Prime Minister ratings - in the last 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll he was sitting at 12 per cent.
"I mean if you can't get a quarter of your party's so called polling support to think you're the leader, which is Simon Bridges' worst nightmare, then you've got a problem," Mr Peters said.
In that same May 28 poll, National as a party sat at 45 per cent approval.
For the record, Mr Peters was a National Party MP from 1979 to 1993.
The Unite Union says the Israeli military has detained its leader Mike Treen.
He was on board a fishing boat which was part of a boat flotilla stopped by Israeli forces as they were nearing Gaza where they planned to deliver medical supplies.
Unite's national secretary Gerard Hehir said the boats were in international waters when they were detained and taken to the southern Israeli port of Ashod.
Unite is calling on the government to demand the Israeli authorities release Mr Treen and the other international campaigners.
The flotilla, carrying 40 people from 15 countries, wants to break an 11-year-old Israeli blockade on the coastal enclave.
The Green Party wants the government to demand a safe passage for the flotilla which has been intercepted by Israeli forces on its way to Gaza.
Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson was detained in 2016 when part of a similar flotilla was intercepted by the Israeli Defence Forces.
Mike Treen's blog claims that he has been "kidnapped by Israeli Navy".
Unite national secretary Gerard Hehir said Mr Treen was on a "peaceful mission" to deliver medicine and was "attached and detained" by Israeli forces.
"This is not about security, it is about Israel treating Gaza as the world's biggest prison, killing, maiming and kidnapping anyone who even approaches the walls, wires and blockades they have built around Gaza territory [that] the rest of the world has clearly said is illegally occupied by Israel."
Mr Hehir said the union was "very proud" of Mr Treen, who was expected back in New Zealand next week.
Ms Davidson said past flotilla interceptions had ended in deaths.
"While in October 2010 10 peace flotilla activists were killed when their vessel was boarded by Israeli commandos, there haven't been any killings I understand since then, although there have been further flotillas.
"We were very clear on my flotilla that we were a peace flotilla, and that we were not going to resist any detention, but that we were going to request safe passage to break the illegal blockade that is preventing the Palestinian people of Gaza living full lives."
Marama Davidson said the international community should be demanding an end to the illegal blockade, and asking Israel to stop impeding the flotilla's passage to Gaza to deliver medical supplies.