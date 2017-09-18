A brief timeline of Bill English's lengthy political career

Source:NZN
Simon 'Bill' English announced his resignation as leader of the National Party today, saying the time was right.
* Born in Lumsden, Southland in 1961.
* A farmer and public servant, entered parliament in 1990 as National MP for Wallace (which later became Clutha-Southland)
* Entered Cabinet in 1996 and made minister of finance in 1999
* Replaced Jenny Shipley as National leader in 2001
* In the 2002 led National to its worst-ever general election performance and was replaced by Don Brash
* In 2006 he became deputy leader under John Key, and then deputy prime minister following 2008 election
* Became prime minister at the end of 2016 when Key stepped down
* In the 2017 general election, National won 56 seats in parliament but couldn't negotiate a coalition to remain in government.
