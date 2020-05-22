Bridges v Muller: National MPs face media ahead of caucus showdown

National MPs have been called back to Parliament for an emergency caucus meeting after MP Todd Muller challenged Simon Bridges for the party leadership.

Last night's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll saw National plunge to its lowest party support result since 2003, sitting at 29 per cent, with Labour surging to 59 per cent.

Below are comments from National MPs as they make their way to the highly anticipated caucus meeting where they will vote for their leader:

Paul Goldsmith - "I've always been a supporter of Simon, the critical thing is that we get back to concentrating on the things that matter to New Zealanders."

Tim Macindoe - "Polls bounce around all the time, and I've been around long enough to know things change and this is not a normal environment."

Matt Doocey - "No comment, it's for the caucus to decide but I think it's going to be a good result."

Anne Tolley - "I would much rather be back in my electorate, it's the first time I've had to get out and about since Covid lockdown, but that's all I'm going to say."

Nicky Wagner - "I've been in Parliament for 15 years I'm not going to tell you anything."

Jacqui Dean - "I'm going to caucus today and then we'll have a good discussion then we'll make a decision." She called Simon Bridges a "fantastic leader" and Todd Muller a "really good member of caucus".

Denise Lee - "It's a caucus process today... but 12 noon will be interesting."

Scott Simpson - "It's a caucus decision, I'll keep my thoughts to caucus."

Pamjeet Parmar - "Sorry I'm not making any comment."

Mark Mitchell - "It's a caucus process now."

Dan Bidois - "No comment. I'll be asking that decision later on today."

Barbara Kuriger - "We have a united caucus, and my role as whip to stay as a united caucus. We will come out of that caucus room united and that's all I'm prepared to say this morning."

Matt King - "We're coming back, definitely, we're going to win this (2020 election). I won't be talking about leadership stuff. It's a big day today, a lot of decisions to make."