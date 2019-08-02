TODAY |

Bridges says he'll run down Queen St in 'underpants' if Govt starts work on Auckland light rail project before election

Katie Bradford
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
The construction industry is calling on central and local Government to provide more certainty about future projects.

Simon Bridges has used that to criticise Labour for cancelling a number of major road projects National had in the pipeline.

He says Transport Minister Phil Tywford has vowed to have work on light rail down Auckland's Dominion Road by next year's election.

"Mate, I'll run down Queen St or Dominion Road with my underpants if they do that, because it's just not going to happen. They might do a fake start but they aren't building that any time soon," he told a construction forum in Rotorua today.

"If they don't have a business case yet, they are dreaming, it's years and years away."

Mr Twyford says that makes him more motivated.

"The public do not deserve to be exposed to that kind of spectacle," he told 1 NEWS.

Those who work in the construction industry say they don't care who is in Government, they just want promises to be fulfilled.

"We've got a number of very large big motorway projects that are coming to an end over the next few years and apart from a few like the Manawatu Gorge replacement there's not many coming up," Peter Silcock from Civil Contractors New Zealand says.

Simon Bridges has criticised Labour for cancelling an number of major roading projects. Source: 1 NEWS
