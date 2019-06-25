TODAY |

Bridges remains tight lipped on talk with Luxon as outgoing Air NZ boss considers political career

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

National's Simon Bridges admits he spoke with outgoing Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon last week after his resignation was made public.

Your playlist will load after this ad

However, the National leader refused to say who called who. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Luxon says he is interested in joining the National Party when he resigns in September.

"Let's just see what happens," Mr Bridges said today.

The National leader would not reveal what was said and refused to say whether he called Mr Luxon or if Mr Luxon called him. 

Last week, Mr Bridges said National would welcome Mr Luxon with open arms, but the party did not have a "clear sense" of his intentions.

He said Mr Luxon "signalled he's got an interest in politics, we know if he does do it, National would be the place he would go".

Mr Luxon will leave the airline on September 25, and would not rule out a shift into politics.

"He's a good guy," National Party leader Simon Bridges said. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Venables, aged 10, and another boy killed two-year-old James Bulger in Liverpool, England, in 1993.
'Don’t bother applying' – PM's message to Jon Venables, killer of two-year-old James Bulger
2
Auckland cop told man to 'f*** off back to whatever island you came from'
3
Marko Magic
'Common folk don't have that much publicity' - Father of dying boy reveals Go Fund Me struggle in wake of Folau outrage
4
Facebook icon mobile app generic file smartphone
Jay Jays under fire for Facebook post encouraging girls to 'roast the crap' out of each other on Instagram
5
ANZ distance themselves from Maria Folau's support for husband Israel
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:16
The incident sent seome schools in the area into lockdown.

Gang chant rings out in court as Napier standoff suspect led into custody
00:44
"You're Deputy PM, you're Foreign Minister... how are you handling the rigour of all of those roles?" he was asked.

'We'll be up in your face in 2020' - Winston Peters confident in balancing Government roles
Andrew Olphert

Family of Kiwi man missing in Australia for over a week hopes 'power of social media' will help search

Auckland cop told man to 'f*** off back to whatever island you came from'