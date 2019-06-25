Bridges remains tight lipped on talk with Luxon as outgoing Air NZ boss considers political career

National's Simon Bridges admits he spoke with outgoing Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon last week after his resignation was made public.

Mr Luxon says he is interested in joining the National Party when he resigns in September.

"Let's just see what happens," Mr Bridges said today.

The National leader would not reveal what was said and refused to say whether he called Mr Luxon or if Mr Luxon called him.

Last week, Mr Bridges said National would welcome Mr Luxon with open arms, but the party did not have a "clear sense" of his intentions.

He said Mr Luxon "signalled he's got an interest in politics, we know if he does do it, National would be the place he would go".