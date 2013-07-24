 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Bridges live

share

Source:


The National Party leader criticised the Government's Budget yesterday and more's expected.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:30
1
The National Party deputy was clearly delighted by what her boss was saying.

Most read: Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during Simon Bridges' Budget speech

2

Ministry reviews decision not to extend student allowance for unemployed man told he has to quit night class or face benefit cut

3

DOC disappointed after falcon shot on Hastings farm - 'Euthanasia was the most humane option'

4

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in South Auckland

02:51
5
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

St John Ambulance (file picture).

Person critically injured in animal attack near Raglan

The victim has been transported to a medical facility.

02:40
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

Most read story: 'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

When it does rupture, the earthquake is expected to be magnitude 8 or above, which is likely to affect almost all of the South Island badly.

01:09
Some would come from reprioritisation, which is pulling money from other sectors.

John Armstrong's analysis: Budget went some way to meeting Labour's unrealistic election promises

Grant Robertson needed to give health a cash injection while avoiding getting into huge debt, says our columnist.

Man charged over sexually motivated attack on female jogger in Auckland, police say same man linked to other nearby 'incidents'

The victim suffered minor injuries and was left shaken by the incident on May 11.

06:23
'They simply haven’t delivered' – Amy Adams says Labour government has deviated from campaign promises in budget

'A Budget that has broken trust' - Amy Adams says Grant Robertson's Budget a u-turn from Labour's election promises

"They simply haven't delivered," she said, adding that Labour had "strong surpluses" to do the thing it promised.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 