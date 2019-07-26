Bridges criticises Jacinda Ardern for handling of Ihumātao land dispute, says she should tell protestors to 'go home'

Opposition leader Simon Bridges has lashed out at Jacinda Ardern today, criticising her handling of the Ihumātao protests.

He issued a statement saying the prime minister was wrong to get involved and was rewarding protestors by issuing a halt to building plans on the site.

"The Prime Minister has got involved here where she shouldn’t have and in doing so is setting an appalling precedent. She is rewarding protestors and runs the risk of reopening full and final settlements which is incredibly dangerous and expensive," he said in a statement.



"Some two weeks on from her interference, there is a lack of leadership from the Prime Minister when it’s badly needed. What she needs to do is right the wrong of getting involved by telling protestors to go home and let the landowners build houses for Aucklanders.

Mr Bridges said he had asked Ms Ardern this week what her position was on "this clear breach" of property rights.

"She talked about solutions for Māori by Māori with no clear view on how to resolve matters," he said.