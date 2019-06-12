Bridges 'absolutely' confident National's caucus supports his leadership despite Collins more popular as preferred PM

Simon Bridges says he is "confident and comfortable" in his position as National Party leader after fellow National MP Judith Collins ranked higher than him as preferred prime minister in Sunday's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

Judith Collins received 6 per cent support as preferred prime minister and Mr Bridges received 5 per cent support.

This morning Mr Bridges told TVNZ1's Breakfast, "I'm the guy I believe to lead National into Government".

Breakfast host Hayley Holt asked Mr Bridges if he was still confident the National caucus support him being leader, to which he replied, "absolutely".

Mr Bridges praised the work of three of his team who’ve run for National’s leadership before.

“You mentioned Judith (Collins), whether it’s Paula (Bennett), whether it’s Mark (Mitchell), whether it’s others, I’ve got a great team.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern topped the poll as preferred PM on 45 per cent while Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters received 5 per cent as preferred prime minister.

The parties still sit close, however with the National Party on 44 per cent, rising four per cent since 1 NEWS' last poll in April. Labour dropped by a significant six per cent, down to 42 per cent.