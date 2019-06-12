TODAY |

Bridges 'absolutely' confident National's caucus supports his leadership despite Collins more popular as preferred PM

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

Simon Bridges says he is "confident and comfortable" in his position as National Party leader after fellow National MP Judith Collins ranked higher than him as preferred prime minister in Sunday's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

Judith Collins received 6 per cent support as preferred prime minister and Mr Bridges received 5 per cent support.

This morning Mr Bridges told TVNZ1's Breakfast, "I'm the guy I believe to lead National into Government".

Breakfast host Hayley Holt asked Mr Bridges if he was still confident the National caucus support him being leader, to which he replied, "absolutely".

Mr Bridges praised the work of three of his team who’ve run for National’s leadership before.

“You mentioned Judith (Collins), whether it’s Paula (Bennett), whether it’s Mark (Mitchell), whether it’s others, I’ve got a great team.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern topped the poll as preferred PM on 45 per cent while Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters received 5 per cent as preferred prime minister.

The parties still sit close, however with the National Party on 44 per cent, rising four per cent since 1 NEWS' last poll in April. Labour dropped by a significant six per cent, down to 42 per cent.

"The Labour Party are failing to deliver on their promises, that's why you see National go up and Labour go down," Mr Bridges says.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Opposition leader talks on Breakfast after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll puts Judith Collins ahead of him as preferred PM. Source: Breakfast
    More From
    New Zealand
    Politics
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    04:01
    There have been a number of dramatic births down south lately, leading some to call for better services.
    Wanaka mum says she was 'incredibly lucky' nothing went wrong after giving birth in midwife's office
    2
    The arrival of the bulk discount retailer could shake up the supermarket industry.
    Bulk discount retailer Costco to open $90 million site in New Zealand
    3
    Animal welfare group concerned about inhumanely-bred puppies being sold on social media
    4
    Amie Schofield hopes her youngest child, Victory, will be accepted for who she is.
    Utah family with intersex child intent on making world more accepting place
    5
    Auckland teen with Down syndrome and barber shop owner spark an unlikely friendship
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    03:57
    The hydrogen-powered vehicle could be the future for clean green Kiwi motorists.

    Hydrogen-powered cars just around the corner for Kiwis

    04:01
    There have been a number of dramatic births down south lately, leading some to call for better services.

    Wanaka mum says she was 'incredibly lucky' nothing went wrong after giving birth in midwife's office

    Air NZ the country's favourite employer for third year in a row, TVNZ up there too

    Person dies after firefighters called to smoke-logged Invercargill house