Bride and groom injured in helicopter crash at Canterbury resort wedding

The bride and groom were two of four people injured in a helicopter crash on a Canterbury golf course at a wedding this afternoon.

The incident happened at the Terrace Downs High Country Resort in Windwhistle, Selwyn District.

The crash was reported to police at 3.05pm.

the resort confirmed it was a wedding party involved in the crash.

"Terrace Downs High Country Resort’s first priority is to take care of, and support the family and friends of the bride and groom and photographer and pilot," Ronnie Ronalde, Director of Operations CPG Hotels said in a statement.

"We are working with authorities to offer all assistance possible."

"There were four people on board," police told 1 NEWS.

Map showing location of Terrace Downs Golf Resort. Source: 1 NEWS

St John says three people have serious injuries, with the other person sustaining moderate injuries.

All four patients have been taken to Christchurch Hospital.

The Civil Aviation Authority says the accident occurred after take-off and resulted in injuries to all four people on board the helicopter.

"Since we were notified of the accident, our Investigation and Response team has been in close contact with police and first responders as they have attended the accident scene," CAA says.

"We are currently working with the Transport Accident Investigation Commission to determine which agency will lead the investigation into this accident."