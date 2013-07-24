Bricks and wood pelted at cops, police van vandalised as unruly Huntly party spills onto the street

Six people were arrested after an out of control party last night in the Waikato town of Huntly spilled out on to the street and became so dangerous Police had to don riot gear.

Police were called to the Bailey St party just before midnight where more than 60 people were present.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the party spilled into the street with people fighting and engaging in other antisocial behaviour such as smashing bottles and yelling.

Two local police cars called for backup due to the agitated mood of the crowd and the risk they posed to themselves, Police staff and members of the public.

When other units arrived the crowd became destructive, throwing a brick through a Police car windscreen and a rock through a side window of a Police van.

Police donned riot gear to clear the streets and were pelted with bricks and wood.

Some Police have minor bruising as a result of this.