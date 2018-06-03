 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


BrickCon - LEGO's Armageddon draws thousands to Te Papa: 'The general public can do anything that's here'

share

Mei Heron 

1 NEWS Reporter

The LEGO version of Armageddon has taken place in the capital this weekend.

Nearly 90 people from around NZ have shown off their intricate creations in Wellington today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Nearly 90 builders from around the country are showing off their large and intricate creations at BrickCon.

Thousands of people were allowed to see the displays in Te Papa, which included Star Wars characters, old New Zealand buildings and crazy new worlds.

After decades of success, LEGO took a hit in 2003 and sales were plummeting.

But since then, it has been on the rise and it is now the world's most powerful brand.

BrickCon organiser Daniel Mulholland is hoping to inspire more people to try to create masterpieces of their own.

"We are all just hobbyists. We are normal people that have day jobs that go home and build with LEGO bricks at night as a form of relaxation," Mr Mulholland said.

"The general public can do anything that's here."

Related

Arts and Culture

Mei Heron

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Dame Valerie Adams posts adorable photo of Steven Adams meeting his niece

2

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen won't reprimand Jordie Barrett for being 'stupid'

00:29
3
"As Kiwis do, I thought [I] would hop in the boat and go have a bit of fun," he said.

Watch: Man rows boat through middle of Auckland street as roads turn to rivers following deluge

4
Rieko Ioane of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Rebels at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Black Rieko Ioane apologises after altercation with Blues teammate leaves him with eye injury, treated at A&E

5
Heat pump.

New heating costs could lead to overcrowding

Police (file picture).

Heavily-armed police search Rotorua house for suspects following reports of gunshots

Police armed with assault rifles were seen scoping out streets in Owhata this afternoon.


Rieko Ioane of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Rebels at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Black Rieko Ioane apologises after altercation with Blues teammate leaves him with eye injury, treated at A&E

Ioane says the incident after the Blues loss to the Melbourne Rebels last night wasn't serious.

11:07
Synopsis: Corin Dann with this extended interview with Climate Change Minister James Shaw

Meat consumers could have 'immediate impact' on climate change by reducing intake by one meal a week - Shaw

Climate Minister James Shaw said carbon footprints could be reduced by Kiwis eating one less meat meal per week.

00:59
Dog handler Constable Regan Turner says he ran past an injured Kosmo a couple of times on a callout where the dog was stabbed.

'I knew something sinister had happened' - Kosmo the police dog's handler describes the night he thought he would lose his partner

Kosmo was stabbed in the throat while he and Constable Regan Turner were responding to a family harm incident this week.

01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 