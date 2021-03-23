TODAY |

Bribery conspiracy: Prominent businessman's manager sentenced to 12 months home detention

Logan Church, 1 NEWS Reporter
The manager of a prominent businessman convicted of indecent assault has been sentenced to 12 months of home detention.

The prominent businessman, who still has name suppression, was also found guilty of trying to dissuade a witness from giving evidence. Source: 1 NEWS

The manager was found guilty at a trial earlier this year of attempting to dissuade a witness from giving evidence.

It came after the witness made a police complaint after he was indecently assaulted by the businessman.

The businessman's manager was involved in a bribery attempt on the Gold Coast to make the witness to drop his complaint, with promises of cash and job opportunities.

His accomplices included entertainer Mika X, who is currently serving a sentence of 11 months home detention for his part, and public relations operative Jevan Goulter and his associate Allison Edmonds, who both have immunity.

The manager and Goulter were caught discussing the attempt in a secret recording made by Edmonds at Auckland's Family bar.

Crown prosecutor Simon Foote said prior to sentencing the plan was "elaborate, outragous and cynical", while defence lawyer Rachel Reed said her client was naive, and accepted he "never should have involved himself".

Today, Justice Geoffrey Venning described the offending as "serious" and "insidious", although also "out of character", and sentenced him to 12 months of home detention.

The manager and the businessman both continue to have interim name suppression.

