Brian Tamaki's anti-lockdown rally draws large Auckland crowd

A large crowd has gathered at the Auckland Domain for an anti-lockdown protest, organised by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki.

Hundreds gather in Auckland Domain, protesting against lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

While some are wearing masks, many are not, with very little social distancing happening.

1News reporters sighted Mongrel Mob members among those at the protest, as well as young families.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki addresses the crowd at an anti-lockdown rally in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland went into Alert Level 4 lockdown on August 17 after an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant. The city has since moved down to Level 3 where it currently sits. The rest of New Zealand have greater freedoms in Level 2.

Efforts to prevent the protest taking place fell flat earlier this week after Tamaki and protest organisers met with police in a virtual meeting held on Tuesday.

At the 1pm Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she trusts police “to do their job” over compliance issues and judgement calls relating to the protest.

Ardern acknowledged that “no one wants lockdowns” – particularly those who regularly meet in a community setting, such as those who engage in spiritual worship or community playgroups.

Hundreds gather in Auckland Domain as part of an anti-lockdown rally. Source: 1 NEWS

“No one wants them separated for longer than needed to be” and that restrictions will be removed as soon as practicable."

She said the Government is “desperate” to remove restrictions but it rested on people “doing the right thing”.

Director-General of Health, Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday he has confidence in police to carry out their duties to mitigate risk and take an appropriate approach.