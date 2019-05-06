Brian Tamaki re-enters politics just weeks after floating the idea on Q+A

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki's launch today of a political party led by his wife comes just two-and-a-half weeks after he floated the idea of re-entering politics on TVNZ1's Q+A programme.

At an event in Auckland this afternoon, Mr Tamaki announced the launch of the Coalition New Zealand political party.

The party is set to be led by wife Hannah Tamaki, who would not reveal the seats the party would contest or the people the party would be standing. Mr Tamaki said he would be running the party with Ms Tamaki, who would be leading.

Mr Tamaki said today the Labour Government is taking the country in the wrong direction, and "our freedom values and culture is in danger because of the harmful policies coming from this Government".

He accused Labour "and a little bit of National" of lacking leadership and said Coalition New Zealand is a party more than just Christians will connect to.

Mr Tamaki is concerned about the number of Māori in prison and told Q+A on May 6 he might have to call his "mate" Hone Harawira about taking Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis' Te Tai Tokerau seat in the Far North.

The Destiny Church leader has recently been involved in an ugly spat with Mr Davis who's refusing to allow him to take his programme for troubled men into prisons.

The Man Up programme, closely affiliated to Destiny Church, claims to help Māori men in particular to break cycles of violence and recidivism.

"Well, you know what, if we don't get any action I think there needs to be some political teeth now," Mr Tamaki told Q+A host Jack Tame.

"Someone needs to have the political courage to stand up in Parliament or in this Government and say, 'You know what, we're not going to continue to see our Māori families suffer. So if that does not happen then maybe I'll have to ring my mate Hone Harawira up in the north and say, 'Brother we might have to take this electorate'."

Asked had he and Mr Harawira considered that, he said, "I just said I would ring him and say, 'We need to take this electorate'."

In 2003 several members of the Destiny Church started the Destiny New Zealand party, led by Richard Lewis. The party ran candidates in most electorates in the 2005 election, but garnered less than one per cent of the vote – well short of the five per cent threshold required to enter Parliament without winning an electorate seat.

Destiny New Zealand was promoted by a nationwide tour and DVD labelled 'A Nation Under Siege' which showed Tamaki decrying what he saw as four problems with New Zealand society: "a Government gone evil, a radical homosexual agenda, the media: a modern day witchcraft" and "the retreat of religion in New Zealand".