Brian Tamaki calls for change to 'what's happening to Māori' in stinging Waitangi day address

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki called his followers to action at Waitangi, criticising the Government, immigrants and overseas land ownership today. 

Source: 1 NEWS

It happened during the interdenominational church service on Waitangi Day at Te Whare Rūnanga (the Upper Marae).

Mr Tamaki and Vision NZ leader Hannah Tamaki brought hundreds of followers to the service - where this morning Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning hosted a barbeque breakfast after the dawn service at Waitangi. 

"We need a movement," Mr Tamaki said.

"A movement of people who keep action... to change what's happening to Māori.

"If Māori do well, New Zealand will do better."

Mr Tamaki said he believed they could turn around the "disgraceful" statistics of health, prison numbers and child uplifts of Māori. 

"You deserve better and you deserve more," he told the crowd.

Mr Tamaki continued saying they would only "move on" when Government "stops colonising all over again, selling land to overseas".

"We must do something... it's time to have some action. We should drain the Wellington bureaucratic swamp."

He said they "ought to get vocal" and called upon "this Labour Government to change". 

"If you don't change, then any hot-blooded real Māori cannot vote for Labour again. Any hot-blooded Pākehā cannot vote to Labour again."

Anna Whyte
