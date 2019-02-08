TODAY |

Brian Tamaki and wife Hannah launch Coalition New Zealand political party

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki announced the launch of the Coalition New Zealand political party at an event in Auckland this afternoon.

The party is set to be led by wife Hannah Tamaki, who would not reveal the seats the party would contest or the people the party would be standing. 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Destiny Church leader said the party is “desperately needed”. Source: 1 NEWS

    Speaking in front of media with Mrs Tamaki by his side, Mr Tamaki said: "I believe that this Labour government is taking this country in the wrong direction our freedom values and culture is in danger because of the harmful policies coming from this Government.

    "We need to launch a party in this political climate, so today I believe you are going to see politics with teeth.

    "This is a party led by leaders, leadership is what's lacking right now. This party is desperately needed right now in this country.

    "This is a party more than just Christians in New Zealand will connect to," he said.

    He accused Labour "and a little bit of National" of lacking leadership.

    Mr Tamaki said he would be running the party with Ms Tamaki, who would be leading. 

    "I’m not happy," she said. "I am concerned, I am worried, for this reason I will be leading the new party Coalition New Zealand into the 2020 general election with the aim of entering Parliament."

    "Coalition Party is not a Christian party, Coalition New Zealand is going to be a party for all New Zealanders."

    Ms Tamaki extended an invitation to National MP Alfred Ngaro, who is contemplating creating a Christian Party.

    "I do not know you, you seem like a reasonable man looking for somewhere to call home.

    "I give you the opportunity to come and sit with me."

    She said its strategy was to gain five per cent of the vote and to win an electorate seat, but she would not reveal the seats the party was contesting or the people who would be standing.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Mr Tamaki made the announcement with his wife Hannah in Auckland today. Source: 1 NEWS

      Earlier today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said creating a party was a "ultimately a matter" for Destiny Church.

      Ms Ardern would not be drawn into the prospect of working with Destiny Church. 

      "The hypotheticals about what parties enter into Parliament, I just don't engage in. This is a party that’s only just been announced and now campaign to try and reach a five per cent threshold."

      TVNZ political editor Jessica Mutch McKay today said that when she'd previously interviewed Mr Tamaki about the idea of starting a political party, he wasn't keen, insinuating he wouldn't "lower himself to that kind of career".

      But things had changed over the past few months, especially with his passion for his Man Up programme which he was trying to get implemented in New Zealand prisons.

      The programme aims to help men, especially young, Māori men, control their frustration and emotions.

      "Things have changed over the last few months. I think his Man Up programme, he’s really keen and passionate to get that through …. And he feels very passionately about that, so that might have changed his mind," Mutch McKay says.

      But, Mutch McKay says Mr Tamaki "will be a political power and I think it'll be really interesting to see how it develops".

      There are thousands of Destiny's Church supporters, so no matter if people agree with his political beliefs or not, Mr Tamaki does have a strong following, Mutch McKay says.

      Brian Tamaki speaking at the Destiny Church Man Up rally at Parliament. (Rebekah Parsons-King) Source: rnz.co.nz
      More From
      New Zealand
      Politics
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      Brian Tamaki and wife Hannah launch Coalition New Zealand political party
      2
      Creswell NZ, owned by Nongfu, was granted consent in 2016 by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to install a new bore for testing purposes at Otakiri Springs.
      Local iwi concerned over 'irreversible harm' to Whakatane aquifer after Chinese water bottling plant granted consent
      3
      The image shows the pair dressed in blue at their London home, Clarence House.
      Queensland man who claims he's the love child of Charles and Camilla loses employment battle
      4
      New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference at the Istana or presidential palace in Singapore, Friday, May 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
      Just what does Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern do all day?
      5
      TVNZ political editor Jessica Mutch McKay says the Destiny Church leader could be a “political power”.
      Jessica Mutch McKay: Man Up programme could be driver behind Brian Tamaki's new political party plans
      MORE FROM
      New Zealand
      MORE
      00:17
      Creswell NZ, owned by Nongfu, was granted consent in 2016 by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to install a new bore for testing purposes at Otakiri Springs.

      Local iwi concerned over 'irreversible harm' to Whakatane aquifer after Chinese water bottling plant granted consent
      Finance Minister Grant Robertson

      Debt target adjusted to give Government 'more capacity'

      05:45
      Drug Detection Agency CEO Kirk Hardy discusses the Government’s plans for a public consultation on the issue.

      Public know 'probably very little' about drug driver testing, expert says

      Farmers retail staff wanting better pay conditions walk off the job in Auckland