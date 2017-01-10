 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Breastfeeding advantages for babies sleeping in woven flax baskets: study

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Infants sleeping in wahakura are relatively safe when compared with being in bassinets, an Otago study has found.

The researchers conclude that wahakura (woven flax baskets) can be promoted as an alternative to infant-adult bed sharing.

Baby sleeping.

Baby sleeping (file picture).

Source: istock.com

They say there were no significant differences in risk behaviours in wahakura compared with bassinets and there are other advantages, including an increase in sustained breastfeeding.

The study, published in the scientific journal Pediatrics, was led by Professor Barry Taylor and Dr David Tipene-Leach of the University of Otago, and Associate Professor Sally Baddock of Otago Polytechnic.

Prof Taylor says the research was motivated by the concern that Maori and other indigenous populations have greater rates of sudden unexpected death in infancy (SUDI).

"This is likely due to the high prevalence of bed-sharing where there has been smoking in pregnancy - a combination that is a major contributor to risk," he said.

Both bed-sharing and smoking had proved difficult to change and the wahakura was developed as a culturally appropriate alternative to direct bed-sharing.

But while many people used wahakura, there had been no direct evidence about their safety.

Researchers recruited 200 predominantly Maori women and provided them with either a wahakura or a bassinet during pregnancy.

They later compared the risks and benefits of infants sleeping in either device.

They investigated breastfeeding, infant sleep position, the amount of infant head covering during sleep, the amount of bed-sharing (without the device), and maternal sleep and fatigue.

When the groups were compared at one, three and six months, there were no differences in infant-adult direct bed-sharing.

However, at six months, the wahakura group reported twice the level of full breastfeeding (23 per cent versus 11 per cent).

Maternal sleep and fatigue were not significantly different between groups.

Related

Health

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police cordon in Te Atatu, Auckland.

Body found on West Auckland footpath

00:15
2
The actor has recently separated from Angelina Jolie, and was given a heartening welcome before introducing a clip from Moonlight.

Watch: Brad Pitt given rousing welcome to Golden Globes stage amid nasty divorce

00:33
3
Without saying his name, the actress took a stab at the President-elect during her acceptance speech.

'Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood' - Trump responds to star's Golden Globe speech

00:36
4
Evie Amati, 24, has been charged over the attack and will face court on Thursday.

Graphic video: The moment a woman strolls into Sydney store and allegedly whacks two people in head with axe


01:32
Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

'You almost feel like you're playing in the NBA' - high-tech basketball courts up and running after slow start

Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

00:37
Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

Graphic: The 28 places in NZ that had the warmest year on record in 2016

Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

00:24
The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

'It's hard work posing' - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen take break from photos, sit on red carpet

The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

00:30
Footage released by Israeli police shows the immediate aftermath of the attack which saw four people killed.

Watch: Chaotic scenes in aftermath of deadly Palestinian truck attack in Jerusalem

Fifteen others were wounded in what's thought to be an ISIS inspired attack.

00:52
Bill English says a decision was made not to attend in light of high-profile events at previous Waitangi Day commemorations at Te Tii Marae.

Watch: Bill English explains Waitangi snub, says Kiwis 'cringe' at annual protests, keen for day 'we're proud of'

The Prime Minister says the decision of the marae's committee not to let him speak is disrespectful.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ