Breast cancer survivor designs 'Booby Cushion' to help patients sleep

When a trip to the doctor delivered some life-changing news to Auckland woman Susan Rivett, she found a way to help people in the same harrowing position.

Susan is an interior designer from Scotland who came to New Zealand for a new life and is now a breast cancer survivor.

This week's Good Sort, Susan has come up with what's called the Booby Cushion, a simple yet effective cushion to help cancer patients sleep.

It is said to give you relief from the pressure under your arm, a godsend for those who are recovering, and sleep deprived.

The idea to get the Booby Cushion up and running came from Susan's job with James Dunlop Textiles, where she has access to a lot of fabrics.

"I had all of this available and I thought this is crazy, I've got to do something about this," she told 1 NEWS.

Susan had a dilemma with getting the sewing for the cushions done, but Auckland Women's Prison came to the rescue after she heard they had a sewing room.

She has been into the prison to see them being made and said, "I couldn't quite believe where I was, everybody made me feel very welcome."

Cancer survivor Helen was one of the first to receive a Booby Cushion. She had had a double mastectomy and was in agony at night.

"I had my first night's sleep post-surgery after two weeks. It was amazing," she said.

"You don't have the whole medical thing going on, it's not a piece of medical equipment, but it serves as one discretely."