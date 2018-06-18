Breakthrough discovery by NZ scientists could change the way dementia, strokes are treated

A "fundamental discovery" from the University of Auckland has one scientist predicting a re-writing of textbooks and, hopefully, new treatments or prevention for dementia, migraines and strokes.

Professor Julian Paton, one of the university's research team, says their work discovering the brain has its own blood pressure sensors will pave the way for further study into a range of brain-related conditions.

"This work has been going on for a decade in various forms. It's really hit a pinnacle," he told AAP.

Paton's research team, working with the University College London and Bristol University, is the first to identify blood flow sensors within the brain.

"We've known for about 100 years there must be mechanisms inside the skull that detect blood pressure in the brain," he said.

"We've had a hunch for some time now ... there must be something more.

"There are also these tiny star-shaped cells called astrocytes which form the glue between neurons and provide support and all sorts of energy molecules to the brain cells to support them.

"There's a subset of astrocytes that are actually sensitive to blood pressure itself. They sit within the nerve cells and blood source deep within the brain. They're in absolutely the right position to be able to detect blood pressure within the brain itself.

"When you stimulate these cells they raise blood flow into the brain and they help blood flow into the brain and this is vital because the brain is the most oxygen-demanding organ in the body."

Paton's team used viruses that targeted the particular cells in the brains of rats to "manipulate their genome and demonstrate their fundamental role," he said.

"They are there to protect the brain. It's as if they are safeguarding the brain from reducing blood flow."

The findings have been published in Nature Communications, and made publicly available online.

Paton believes the finding can open up further research that could assist with the development of remedies and treatments to afflictions caused by low blood flow to the brain.

That includes dementia, neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease, as well as other forms of cognitive decline.