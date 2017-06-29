 

Breakout Kiwi star Julian Dennison announces role in Deadpool 2 by jumping on Ryan Reynolds' back

Another massive movie role is likely to be on the cards for a Kiwi star, after a sly Instagram announcement has fans putting two and two together. 

"Next film in the making #deadpool2".
Source: Breakfast

Following the worldwide success of Hunt for the Wilderpeople, New Zealand’s Julian Dennison appears to be moving onto another big project with actor Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds posted a picture of Dennison on the Deadpool star's back, captioning it: "Giving Julian Dennison a warm... welcome as we stare off into our beautiful future together". 

Dennison also posted the picture, writing: "Next film in the making #deadpool2". 

Deadpool 2 is to be released in June 2018. 

The Hunt for the Wilderpeople star praises the New Zealander of the Year.
Source: 1 NEWS


