Breakout Kiwi star Julian Dennison announces role in Deadpool 2 by jumping on Ryan Reynolds' back

Another massive movie role is likely to be on the cards for a Kiwi star, after a sly Instagram announcement has fans putting two and two together.

Following the worldwide success of Hunt for the Wilderpeople, New Zealand’s Julian Dennison appears to be moving onto another big project with actor Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds posted a picture of Dennison on the Deadpool star's back, captioning it: "Giving Julian Dennison a warm... welcome as we stare off into our beautiful future together".

Dennison also posted the picture, writing: "Next film in the making #deadpool2".

Deadpool 2 is to be released in June 2018.