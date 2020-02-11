TODAY |

'Breaking people out of quarantine' on coronavirus-stricken cruise ship off the table - Ardern

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government will not be "breaking people out of quarantine" in other countries, after being contacted by a Kiwi on board a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan. 

There are currently 11 New Zealanders on the quarantined Diamond Princess in Yokohama, Japan. Source: 1 NEWS

There are currently 11 New Zealanders on the quarantined Diamond Princess, with two others from New Zealand removed after confirmation of having coronavirus.

Today, Ms Ardern said she was aware some New Zealanders on the ship "no longer want to be in quarantine". But, she added, countries need to be able to uphold their quarantine measures. 

She said New Zealand officials would respond directly to those who had contacted the Government and would be ensuring the welfare needs of those on the ship. 

"We’re just not in a position to assist people, breaking people out of quarantine."

They’ve been in quarantine for a week along with 3700 others onboard. Source: Breakfast

Ms Ardern said if those on the cruise "weren’t quarantined there, they would have to be somewhere else".

The Associated Press reported Japan's Health Minister was considering testing all 3711 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess. 

Yesterday, the Japanese Times reported there were 136 cases of coronavirus from the cruise. 

Two of the 13 Kiwis on board a quarantined Japanese cruise ship have been infected. Source: 1 NEWS

