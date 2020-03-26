BREAKING: Gunman changes Christchurch mosque attacks plea to guilty

The man accused of murdering 51 people in the terror attacks on two Christchurch mosques has today admitted he carried out the killings.

Brenton Tarrant appeared by audio-visual link from Auckland Prison. Source: 1 NEWS

Brenton Tarrant changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in an appearance by audio-visual link in the High Court at Christchurch this morning.

He also pleaded guilty to 40 charges of attempted murder and a terrorism charge. After hearing the guilty pleas, presiding judge Justice Mander entered convictions “on each and every” charge.

Now that Tarrant has admitted the charges, there will be no trial – it had been set down to start in June this year and was expected to last six weeks.

Sentencing for the 92 charges will take place at a date yet to be set. Tarrant was remanded in custody until May 1.

The charges, including the names of all the victims, were read to him. Before entering his guilty pleas on the murder charges, he asked for one of the names to be repeated.

Due to the national coronavirus lockdown currently in place, today’s court hearing took place with minimal staff, lawyers and media present.

The judge imposed a one-hour embargo on reporting to give family and victims time to learn what had taken place before it was made public.

Justice Mander said: “It is regrettable that the Covid-19 restrictions that presently apply do not permit victims and their families to travel to be present in the courtroom when the defendant entered his pleas of guilty.”

One representative from each mosque was permitted to be in court this morning to represent the victims and their families.

Tarrant, a then 28-year-old Australian, entered the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch on March 15, 2019 opening fire on worshippers with military-grade guns as they gathered for Friday prayers. Tarrant, who was captured by police shortly after the shootings, had published a white supremacist manifesto online.

A previous court hearing in Christchurch heard two psychiatric assessments had found he was mentally fit enough to enter pleas, instruct lawyers and stand trial.

A bid to move the trial from Christchurch failed in October last year.